UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor hosts dog yoga clinic at UPMC Park

Everyone knows that dogs are a mans best workout buddy.

Over at UMPC Park on August 1st, you didn’t see any grand slams, but you did see some greyhounds.

UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor hosted a dog yoga clinic at the park.

This year they had to get creative for their yoga event because they could not be indoors.

Organizers said there is research that supports the positive health impact of being with pets.

“I think now more than ever we know that about one in three people in the United States is reporting depression and anxiety and we are really seeing a big increase in that during COVID-19. So anything that we can do to get the word out to positive ways to manage and still participate in meaningful ways in your community, we are excited to do,” said Mandy Fauble from UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor.

Safe Harbor provides 24/7 crisis intervention services, outpatient behavioral health and substance use disorder services.