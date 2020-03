A downed wire across a section of Upper Peach Street forced police to reroute traffic today.

The wire came down in the 8400 block of Upper Peach Street just after 9 a.m. this morning.

Upper Peach Street from Robison Road to Townhall Road in Summit Township was closed and traffic was diverted until repairs were made.

The roadway re-opened around 3 p.m. this afternoon.