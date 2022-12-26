The Upper Room Day Shelter is reporting that the bitterly cold temperatures are overwhelming the number of people that should be staying in the shelter.

There are two rooms at the day shelter that can each hold about 30 people at a time. The problem is, over the bitter holiday weekend, more than three times the people sought refuge there.

The executive director said the volunteers are doing the best they can under tough conditions.

“We have two rooms here that basically hold about 30 people a room and we had 190 people here on Christmas Day. Before that, as well on Friday and Thursday, we were approaching those numbers. We just don’t have the capacity anymore to handle the homeless situation. We’re trying but it’s very difficult,” said Christopher Taylor, PhD, executive director.

Dr. Taylor added that the group is now exploring ways to expand the space of the Upper Room.