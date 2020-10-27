Upper Room hosting gift card fundraiser

A fundraiser is looking to help local businesses and an organization. The Upper Room is hosting a gift card fundraiser.

Through a purchase of a ticket you will be entered into a raffle that features five baskets which include ten $25 gifts cards to local restaurants, including The Brewerie at Union Station, Coffee in the Park, The Park Tavern, Skunk and Goat, Pineapple Eddie’s, Bistro 26, Room 33, Waterford Hotel, Brew HaHa, and The Avonia Tavern.

Organizers say this is a way to bring the community together during a time of need.

“Everybody is experiencing some form of loss, whether it’s a loss of a business, whether it’s a loss of a graduation, whether it’s a loss of a vacation or so. So, if we could just all help each other out and support each other through this pandemic we’re going to get out of it a lot stronger, we’re going to get out a lot happier. The goal really was to help as many people as possible through this fundraiser,” said Steven Krauza, board director, The Upper Room of Erie.

The drawing will be held on Dec. 1st.

You can get tickets at Krauza Chiropractic, 4190 E. Lake Rd., on the Upper Room’s Facebook page, or from Upper Room Board Members at 814-323-9944 or 814-459-6315.