The Upper Room hosted a picnic Monday morning for the homeless and those who are struggling.

While many are enjoying parades and picnics of their own for Memorial Day, the Upper Room hoped to provide the needy with a celebration of their own.

With the temperatures heating up in Erie, they’re also looking to get people out of the sun and make sure they’re staying hydrated.

“We all gather around our families as I did last night, but some don’t have families. We all gather around our kitchen tables, but some don’t have kitchen tables. The people we serve are the people that are homeless and the Upper Room is proud,” said Jerry Beemer, president, Upper Room Board.

This is the first of two summer picnics for the Upper Room as they hope to help people get back on their feet.