Upper Room of Erie clients enjoy Presque Isle

It was a day to leave the city, and to head to Presque Isle State Park.

70 clients from the Upper Room were treated to a picnic today at Presque Isle’s Beach 11. For some, this is the first time to see the park.

According to the Executive Director of the Upper Room, the event gives clients a chance to get out and have fun.

“Our mission is to really provide some semblance of sanctuary to people that are perhaps less fortunate, that don’t have all the breaks in life that some of us take for granted. Our job is to give them a spectrum of experiences,” said Chris Taylor, Executive Director, Upper Room.

The Upper Room of Erie provides a safe and welcoming place for Erie’s homeless year round.