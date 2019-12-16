UPS workers busy today with holiday shipping

The holiday season is upon us and those who work to get your cards and packages shipped on time have had a busy day so far.

The manager of the UPS Store on West 38th Street says they have had a non-stop flow of customers since they opened at 8 a.m.

He says there were people lined up outside of the store before it even opened.

He added that on this day alone, they will probably ship at least 350 packages and that number is not counting the other UPS Store’s around town.

Extra staff were called in to work today to handle the flow of customers.

“The way I see it is I think everyone did their shopping this past weekend and it’s coming close to Christmas,” said Chris Fanzini, Manager, UPS.

If you haven’t shipped your items yet, you still have time. The UPS Store on West 38th Street closes at 7 p.m. today.