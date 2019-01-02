Upstairs fire evacuates building
Firefighter had "minor" injuries
Erie PA - An early morning fire on the city's east side has displaced as many as five people in two families.
It happened at an apartment building on the corner of East 13th and Ash Streets.
Responders say that it started in the upstairs apartment and that an adult and three juveniles got out on their own.
A downstairs neighbor was also removed from the building by responders.
One firefighter suffered what was described as "minor" injuries including smoke inhalation.
One family member passed out at the scene and was treated and evaluated as the scene.
