With the holiday season underway and more people gathering indoors, there’s been a local uptick in respiratory illnesses.

Over the last few weeks, UPMC Hamot has seen more patients come in with respiratory illnesses.

Emily Shears, vice president of operations for UPMC, said people with other underlying conditions are at the highest risk. They’re also seeing more children admitted with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and seniors who have COVID.

She added everyone would benefit from the usual precautions.

“I think the community has some mask fatigue, but masking can be effective. Obviously, if you have any signs and symptoms of respiratory illness, stay home, contact your PCP and make sure you’re not spreading that to other individuals before you get that checked out and tested,” Shears said.

Proper indoor ventilation and hand washing are also highly recommended.