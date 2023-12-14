A convergence of multiple respiratory illnesses circulating simultaneously has local residents heading to emergency rooms in droves.

Because of this, local hospital officials are urging the public to stay well this holiday season.

Saint Vincent Emergency Room has been recently crowded with up to 40 more patients coming through its doors each day. The reasoning?

Caroline Colleran, the chief of emergency services at St. Vincent Hospital, said the rise in respiratory illnesses is hitting patients both young and old at an even higher rate than in flu seasons past.

“We are seeing Influenza A and Influenza B coming out at the same time added on to an RSV season that’s already plateaued and very heavy. We’re seeing a lot at the same time. Normally you see Influenza B towards the end of the year, but we’re seeing both of them in the last two weeks,” said Dr. Colleran.

But St. Vincent is not alone as officials said UPMC Hamot has seen increased ER traffic from rising respiratory cases as well.

Staff at both hospitals are putting in the effort to stay on track with the uptick but more patients means longer emergency room wait times.

“We’re seeing them as quickly as we can. And doing the symptoms of triage so whoever is the sickest gets our attention first. That’s the name of the game here. We’re happy to see them but there may be some prolonged wait times if you are stable,” said Dr. Colleran.

Dr. Colleran added that with holiday gatherings in full swing, it’s important to stay home if you aren’t feeling well, especially for those who have other lung or pulmonary issues, like asthma.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and emphysema are particularly vulnerable to serious illness when exposed.

Dr. Colleran also recommended getting vaccinated against both COVID and influenza. She said these illnesses are all transmitted by droplets, so masking and frequent hand washing are good preventative measures as well.