Urban Ministries hosted a World Aids awareness worship

Urban Ministries of Erie is using a different kind of worship to raise awareness about aids.

That’s through singing, dancing, and most importantly, supporting one another.

Emarie Wiley, a parishioner of Urban Ministries knows first hand what it’s like to see a loved one battle aids. Her sister died from the disease when she was 42, leaving Wiley to be a positive impact on the community.

“Yes, I was the last one to talk to her and I was the last person in the family to touch her other than the nurses, it makes me feel good that she’s in a place better than here,” Wiley added.

According to U.S. Statistics, more than 1.1 million people in the United States are currently affected by aids.

It starts with being there for those that are affected by the disease.

“I say to everyone that has a family member with aids or whatever to be there for them because they’re isolated.

During worship, organizers talked about protection and the importance of being tested.

It’s also a way to create a place for people to feel comfortable.

Curtis Jones Jr., Pastor of Life Center Ministries says, “What we want to do is remind people that we are one family, one body, and when I hurt, you hurt and my pain affects you directly. It affects me directly, so we want to promote that message that we are joined together.”