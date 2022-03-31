Students of a youth ministry program worked toward raising money to help kids in need.

15 students from Erie City Mission’s Urban University held a fundraising event at Taco Bell on upper Peach Street.

The goal was to raise money for items which will be boxed up and shipped to Kingswood Home for Children in Tennessee for a Christmas in July party.

The youth leadership program partnered with the fast food chain for a leadership and action course for the last four weeks.

They have all stepped up as leaders, they are stepping up into leadership and understanding how important it is to be part of investing and contributing in the community,” said Rosemarie Croce, Urban University Youth Program.

Any extra money the group raised from the fundraiser will go toward their summer programs.