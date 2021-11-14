Urbaniak Brothers Quality Meat Market sees impact from national meat inflation

While three big holidays coming up, one local meat is feeling the impact from the national meat inflation.

Co-Owner of Urbaniak Brothers Quality Meat, Gerry Urbaniak, saw the early signs of meat prices spiking in early February.

He said that prices continued to increase during the summer holidays.

Urbaniak sees less popular items increase by 15%. Meanwhile, prices in popular meats including rybe ribs and filet mignon are increasing at 45%.

Erie’s known meat market sympathizes with customers on the meat inflation, but Urbaniak’s said that the surge in prices is out of their control.

“What we’re experiencing now is something that we’ve not seen in a long, long time and that is prices that are completely out of our control and out of our hands to change. So we’ve got to pass those prices along to everybody. We have no choice,” said Gerry Urbaniak, Co-Owner of Urbaniak Brothers Quality Meat.

Urbaniak is confident the spike in meat prices will soon go down.

