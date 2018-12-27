US Attorney General says all Assistant Attorneys in Criminal Division will continue work w/o pay

We’re now closing in on day six with some employees still having to work without pay here in Erie. The partial shutdown still has federal offices working, such as the United States Postal Office, Social Security Office, and the US Attorney’s Office.

As some employees continue to work, despite the shutdown, we reached out to the US Attorney Scott W. Brady and he had this to say:

“My number one priority as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania is the safety of the four million citizens of western Pennsylvania… Accordingly, all Assistant US Attorneys in the Criminal Division will report to work during this government shutdown to ensure that there is no break in our criminal investigations and prosecutions.”

No word on when the shutdown will be lifted.