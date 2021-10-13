US Brig Niagara to head to Cleveland shipyard for repairs

The US Brig Niagara is expected to depart on October 13th to head to a Cleveland shipyard for repairs.

The ship was to be sailed a while ago, but due to some delays it is now leaving for Cleveland.

During the Niagara’s time in Cleveland, the ship will undergo repairs specifically to the stern.

According to the captain, they will also look at what other repairs need to be made.

Twenty volunteers helped prepare the ship to leave the dock in Erie.

“The ship is Pennsylvania’s and everyone that lives here. This is our ship so to have her getting on the way again for the first time in over two years to go to Cleveland and get everything done is really a big deal,” said William Sabatini, Captain of the US Brig Niagara.

Once the Niagara comes back to Erie it will be ready for tours for the first time since September of 2019.

