Erie residents will soon have the opportunity to compete in the 2022 USA Dodgeball Premier Tour.

The Erie Sports Commission announced Monday that USA Dodgeball, the national governing body for the sport dodgeball, will be holding a scouting event in Erie for Team USA.

The event will be held at ERIEBANK Sports Park– 8159 Oliver Rd — on Mar. 19 as part of the 2022 USA Dodgeball Premier Tour.

According to VisitErie, both men’s and women’s teams will travel from all over the northern and eastern United States to compete in the second foam and cloth ball event of the tour.

“We are excited to bring dodgeball to the Erie area and host this amazing tournament of talented athletes from across the country. It will be a day full of excitement, sport and high-level competition,” stated Jake Mason, USA Dodgeball President.

“We are thrilled to bring the USA Dodgeball Premier Tour to Erie for the first time. It will be exciting to host the world’s best dodgeball players at ERIEBANK Sports Park and to work with Jake and his team to develop this area into a regular stop on the tour for years to come,” said Mark Jeanneret, Executive Director of the Erie Sports Commission.

Games will kick off at 8 a.m. and continue through 7 p.m. on Mar. 19.

The tournament is open to USA Dodgeball members. Admission for spectators will be free.