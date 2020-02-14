USDA Forest Service hiring student interns and recent graduates nationwide

The USDA Forest Service has announced they are hiring student interns and recent graduates across the country.

There are jobs available for a variety of occupations including rangeland management, wildlife biology, botany, hydrology, archeology, and more.

Available Student Intern Positions:

• Archeology student trainee

• Biological sciences student trainee

• Engineering student trainee

• Natural resources student trainee

• Physical sciences student trainee

• Rangeland management student trainee

Available Recent Graduate Positions:

• Archeologist

• Botanist

• Fish biologist

• Hydrologist

• Rangeland management specialist

• Range technician

• Wildlife biologist

You can apply at USAJobs.gov until Thursday, February 20, 2020.

You can find more information at https://www.fs.usda.gov/working-with-us/jobs/events/srm.