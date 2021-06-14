USS COD arrives at Don Jon Shipbuilding and Repair Company

The USS COD made it’s way to Erie. Some eager residents woke up early this morning for the submarines arrival.

Now the vessel is at Don Jon Shipbuilding and Repair Company.

You can see the USS COD at Don Jon where it was docked earlier today. Many people took interest in this historic naval vessel.

Earlier this morning, the USS COD made its way from Cleveland to Erie.

The World War II submarine was brought into port at Don Jon Shipbuilding and Repair Company where the vessel will undergo repairs.

“A very unique opportunity for us. There’s not a lot of submarines on the great lakes. There’s certainly not a lot of World War II submarines on the lakes. So just having the opportunity to be able to perform some work on this vessel is certainly something we’re all looking forward to,” said Rick Hammer, General Manager of Don Jon Shipbuilding and Repair Company.

Hammer said that one the USS COD is in position above the docking blocks, they will drain the dock and the vessel will then fall onto the blocks and set there.

While the general public has taken interest in the COD’s arrival, the submarine will not be open for tours during its stay in the shipyard.

“As far as the general public, this is a private facility, so not at this location, but hopefully maybe in the Erie area,” said Hammer.

Staff from the Hagan History Center said that this is a big deal for the area. They say that people in Erie have an interest in World War II along with historic naval vessels.

“There’s quite a bit of value. As I said Erie’s naval tradition is something that people really do appreciate. When we had the World War II exhibit here four years ago, our attendance doubled from the previous year. So I think there’s an interest in World War II,” said Jeff Sherry, Museum Educator at the Hagan History Center.

The repairs on the USS COD are expected to take about six to eight weeks. While the COD is at Don Jon there will be no tours of the vessel.