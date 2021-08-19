USS COD back in Cleveland after traveling more than 9 hours through Lake Erie

The USS COD is back in Cleveland after traveling more than nine hours through Lake Erie.

The USS COD will stay docked there and will continue serving as a memorial museum. Wednesday’s trip from Erie is most likely the last for the World War II submarine for a while.

The COD has been berthed as a museum ship along Cleveland’s shore since 1976.

“It’s a once in a lifetime chance to see apart of history, visit our port here, and I think it’s, in my own way, [a way] to honor those that have gone before us and pay tribute to those brave men and women,” said Mike Kabasinski, Erie resident.

A homecoming ceremony will be held at 1201 N Marginal Rd, Cleveland, OH 44114 on Sunday, August 22nd at 1 p.m. to celebrate the WWII submarine’s return. Cake and refreshments will be served.

