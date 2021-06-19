USS COD continues to receive repairs at Donjon Shipbuilding and Repair

The USS COD is getting touched up after its arrival from Cleveland to Erie’s Donjon Shipbuilding and Repair.

The USS COD is the only World War II fleet submarine that is still intact.

The general manager of Donjon Shipbuilding and Repair, Rick Hammer, said that his team is running through its tank.

Hammer said that they’re laying out the vessels and understanding where the work needs to be done and processed.

“So we’re spending the time now to go through the vessels and see what needs to be repaired and what work needs to be performed. It’s quite unusual that normally we come in with a full spike and kinda know what we’re getting into,” said Rick Hammer, General Manager of Donjon Shipbuilding and Repair.

Hammer said that for the next few days workers are going to replace the steel of the World War II fleet submarine.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list