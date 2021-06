The USS COD departed from Cleveland around 11 a.m. today. The ship will arrive in Erie at some point late tonight or in the early morning hours.

The sub is the only remaining WWII fleet submarine that is still intact.

While the sub looks nice to many, it’s what you can’t see that needs the most work including a fresh coat of paint.

They expect the COD to remain at Donjon Shipyard for several months.

