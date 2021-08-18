USS COD heads back to Cleveland

The 78-year-old USS COD World War II submarine is on its way back to Cleveland after being drydocked since mid June.

This is the first time the COD has been dry docked in 58 years.

During its 63 day stay in Erie, the COD received refurbishment to its torpedo tubes and a completely new coating of paint.

Despite the wet weather, locals gathered to see the COD start its journey back to Cleveland.

“It’s a once in a lifetime chance to see a part of history visit our port here, and I think in my own way to honor those who have gone before us and pay tribute to those brave men and women,” said Mike Kabasinski, Erie Resident.

“A rare opportunity. There’s obviously an honor to work on a piece of our nation’s history and hopefully preserve this vessel for more to enjoy,” said Rick Hammer, General Manager of Donjon Shipbuilding and Repair.

The COD is expected to arrive in Cleveland around 6 p.m.

