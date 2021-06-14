USS COD in Erie for repairs

A piece of history from World War II has arrived from Cleveland to an Erie shipyard early this morning.

Fontaine Glenn was live at Donjon in Erie with more on the COD’s arrival.

The USS COD is here in Erie, and it looks like workers are preparing to get it out of the water.

All morning, people have been coming out here to see the submarine before it dry docked for the first time in 58 years.

The COD departed Cleveland around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning with a crew of six men, and arrived via tug boat around 1 a.m.

The submarine is the only remaining WWII fleet submarine that is still intact. But it’s what we can’t see on the sub that needs the most work, including a fresh coat of paint.

WWII submarines are a rare sight and locals are excited to see history in front of their eyes.

“It’s something that people should be interested in, it is history. A submarine from WWII is very rare to see, and it’s still floating,” said Keith Nelms, Erie resident.

“I’m just interested in nautical and maritime things in general, and I know the history the sub has and I will be interested to see it,” said Pat Reed, Erie resident.

The USS COD is expected to be in Erie for the next six to eight weeks.

There is no word if the submarine will be open to tours once all the repairs are fixed.