USS COD in need of tugboat in order to be available for tours in Erie

The effort to make the USS COD available for tours in Erie continues with a big hurdle still in the way.

According to the group that operates the COD as a national historic landmark, they cannot find the tugboat that they would need.

The World War II submarine has been at Donjon Shipbuilding since June and is undergoing a major overhaul.

IT was hoped that the COD could stay in Erie for a few days after the work is finished for public tours allowing people to get a look inside.

Last month, the USS COD Memorial was looking for a corporate sponsor and dockspace.

The tugboat is necessary to get the sub from Donjon to a dock.

