USS COD prepares to return to Cleveland after several weeks of repairs in Erie

After more than seven weeks of repairs, the World War II submarine known as the USS COD is getting ready to return to Cleveland.

Here is more on the plans for the submarine.

Seven weeks after receiving the necessary repairs, the USS COD will return to Cleveland this weekend.

Several Erie residents and visitors said that they are sad to see the submarine leave.

Now that the USS COD is fit with new steel and a fresh layer of paint, it will return to its home port of Cleveland.

However, while it was here, the submarine was never open to the Erie Community for tours.

“We would be able to provide tours, unfortunately what we didn’t realize is tug boats big enough to move a 312 foot submarine are pretty rare. In fact they’re non existent,” said Paul Farace, President of USS COD Submarine Memorial.

The World War II submarine arrived in Erie in mid June and dry docked at Don Jon Shipbuilding and Repairs.

The president of the COD invested in a million dollar makeover for the COD.

“The underwater hull is ready for another hundred years or more. We’ll hopefully be back sooner to check on that. We don’t want to go another 58 years. We’re very confident that we made a good investment,” said Farace.

With Erie’s connection to maritime history, several locals said that they wish they had the opportunity to tour the submarine.

“We’re famous for the saying ‘don’t give up the ship.’ Don’t send the submarine back to Cleveland. Let us see it and then send it back. I think that would be appropriate,” said Terry Hutchison, Erie Resident.

“Whenever we bring the Niagara over to Cleveland, the public of Erie gets to come down and take a look at the ship,” said Christopher Cusson, Captain of the Lettie G. Howard.

Despite the disappointment in Erie, you can still tour the COD when it returns to Cleveland.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists