USS COD sailing into Presque Isle Bay for repairs at Don Jon

Believe it if you see it! If it looks like a submarine is sailing into Presque Isle Bay, you aren’t’ seeing things.

It’s not a secret mission.

We’ve learned that the USS COD, which docks in Cleveland, is headed for dry dock at the Don Jon Ship Repair facility in Erie.

The museum ship was built in 1942 and won fame by sinking the first Japanese destroyer lost in World War II. The work in Erie will be to repair and renew the subs underwater hull.

Repairs should take about 60 days.

We will have much more on the USS COD’s visit to Erie coming up on JET 24 Action News tonight at 5 p.m.