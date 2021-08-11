USS COD sets date for departure from Erie

The World War II submarine the USS COD is set for a departure from Erie either on Tuesday August 17th or Wednesday August 18th.

The tugboat company has informed the crew of the USS COD Submarine Memorial that they expect to arrive at Donjon Shipbuilding Drydock in Erie pending on weather.

The tugboat company is planning on arriving in Erie on either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning to tow the World War II submarine home to Cleveland.

Towing the 312-foot sub across the 105 miles of water between the two Lake Erie ports is expected to take about 12 hours.

The actual hour of departure from Erie is yet to be determined, but likely will be soon after the tug Manitou arrives on scene.

A formal welcome home reception is being planned for the public at 1 PM on Saturday, August 21, at Cod’s dock at 1201 N. Marginal Rd. on Cleveland’s North Coast Harbor.

A homecoming cake and refreshments will be served. Veterans groups and civic organizations are invited to participate.

Cod underwent a major overhaul of its underwater hull and torpedo tube shutters that was made possible in part by a Save America’s Treasures grant managed by the National Park Service, and by major donations by the Sherwin Williams Company and veterans groups and patriotic citizens.

Cod will be open for public tours daily from 10 am to 5 pm as soon as her brow is installed on the sub in Cleveland. Daily tours will continue into October.

