USS COD spends first night in Erie as workers prepare to dry dock the massive submarine

World War II Submarine the USS COD spent its first night on Erie’s Bayfront.

The COD arrived at Donjon early Monday morning after a trip from Cleveland that lasted about 14 hours.

The general manager of Donjon says the COD will be placed above docking blocks.

They will “de-water” the dock and the submarine will be set down on the blocks for six to eight weeks of dry dock repairs.

“The COD came in, obviously we’re anticipating some shell repair, some steal plate is wasted away and that will be replaced new plate. We’re also going to put a couple of coats of paint on it. As far as the general public, this is a private facility so not at this location, but hopefully, maybe in the Erie area,” said Rick Hammer, general manager, Donjon Shipbuilding and Repair.

However, the start of the trip to Erie was not exactly smooth sailing for the COD.

As the submarine was being towed away from her berth in Cleveland Sunday she bumped into the Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay.

The collision caused superficial damage to the hull and “super-structure” of the Coast Guard boat.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Cleveland is currently investigating.

