USS COD submarine to make it’s way to Erie for repairs

If you see a submarine in Presque Isle, don’t worry it is not a secret mission.

We went down to Dobbins Landing to find out more about the floating history ship that is making it’s way here.

The USS COD submarine will make it’s way here to Erie in order to dry dock over at the Don Jon Ship Repair facility.

USS COD has been docked in Cleveland since about 1976.

This submarine has been used as a museum ship that was built in 1942 and has won fame by sinking the first Japanese Destroyer during World War II.

Over the years, the haul has taken a toll from weather and age. Last Summer the submarine started to take on water due to a leak.

The goal is to have the USS COD in Erie by mid October.

A fun fact, this little excursion for the submarine will mark the first time one has been to Erie.

1973 was the last time the USS COD made it’s way into a dry dock in Ohio.

The team here at Don Jon said that they don’t know what to expect once the submarine is out of the water. The team has a lot of excitement for the submarine once it arrives.

It is estimated that it will take 60 days to fix the haul.

“They’ve preserved the inside of this sub so well. It’s like walking into a time capsule. I think we’re going to be able to do a good job fixing her up. Hopefully the people of Erie will get to see her before she heads back to Cleveland,” said Ann Marie Porter, Port Estimator at Don Jon.

When the submarine is in the dock at Don Jon, there will not be any tours of the submarine.

Porter said that this does not mean once the sub comes out of dry dock that there won’t be any tours.

This however is still a decision to be made “under the water.”