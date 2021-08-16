USS COD to depart Erie on Wednesday morning

Submarine USS Cod, a tourist attraction on Cleveland’s lakefront for more than 62 years, is expected to depart Erie on Wednesday morning, August 18, for a 13-hour tow back to Cleveland.

The 78-year-old WWII submarine has been in drydock for 63 days, receiving more than $1 Million in repairs to her underwater hull, including the refurbishment of her 10 torpedo tubes, ballast tank plating, and a completely new hull coating system donated by the Sherwin-Williams Company.

“We’re extremely grateful to the staff at Donjon Shipbuilding & Repair Co. for their efforts to ensure our submarine will remain a proud memorial to the men and women of America’s armed forces,” said Cod President Paul Farace. “We also can not thank Sherwin-Williams Co. enough for the donation of their world-class marine hull coating products to ensure Cod is shipshape for future generations,” he added.

The tug Manitou, owned by Captain David Malcom of Malcom Marine Inc., is in charge of the tow. Once Cod is back in Cleveland harbor, Manitou will be assisted by another tug in moving the 1,400-ton submarine back into her dock at 1201 N. Marginal Rd. on North Coast Harbor. Cod’s Facebook page, USS Cod Submarine Memorial, will be updated throughout the tow.

Cod will open for tours once it’s 2-ton steel brow is set in place on Thursday to allow the public to safely board the ship. A homecoming ceremony will take place at Cod’s dock on Sunday, August 22 at 1 p.m.

The event will feature a ribbon cutting and donor recognition, followed by a welcome home cake cutting rain or shine.

Farace revealed that the last two months have provided Cod’s crew with incredible new insight into their submarine, which until the drydocking was only visible above the waterline, but he added that crewmembers are looking forward to getting the sub home to Cleveland and greeting visitors once again.

