There is still no word on when exactly the USS COD will make its way to Erie.

Donjon Shipyard is all prepared with keel blocks for whenever the World War II submarine arrives.

There are some promising leads for a towing company to be able to get her from Cleveland to Erie, but we are still at least a week out from knowing a date for when she will get here.

The USS COD is coming to Erie for dry docking, which will be her first since 1963.