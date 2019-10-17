V.P. Pence says ceasefire agreed in Syria

According to CNN, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announced Thursday that he and President Erdogan of Turkey have agreed to a ceasefire, halting Turkey’s incursion into Northern Syria.

Speaking in Ankara, Turkey, Pence said the “Turkish side will pause Operation Peace Spring in order to allow for the withdrawal of YPG forces from the safe zone for 120 hours.”



“All military operations will be paused, and Operation Peace Spring will be halted entirely on completion of the withdrawal,” he said.

