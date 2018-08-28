VA hosts annual Mental Health Summit Video

The VA Medical Center hosts their annual Mental Health Summit.

The goal of the summit was to address the specific mental health care needs of veterans and their families. The summit provides an opportunity for the VA to meet with veterans and share information regarding veteran-related services.

Experts say veterans find it hard to make a smooth transition from military life to civilian life. Jeff Rose, Assistant Chief of Behavior Health, says, "mental health in the veteran population is obviously a big issue. PTSD and suicide are probably the two big topics you hear about in the veteran population; you also deal with depression. "

Suicide prevention and whole health services were just some of the topics discussed.