A former westside restaurant and bar, Tivoli’s, has been demolished as part of a continued effort to remove blighted properties in the City of Erie.

The structure at the corner of W 5th and Cascade Streets has stood vacant for several years and neighbors such as Rob Gornall said the demolition was necessary.

“The whole neighborhood is happy. It’s been a blight on the neighborhood. And when it was open, the police were here many times each week,” said Rob Gornall, neighbor of the property.

The Erie Redevelopment Authority acquired the property after learning it was in a state of disrepair. The Erie Land Bank said they had to board up the building several times to prevent people from breaking in.

One representative explained the next steps for the property.

“The property will then be remediated the site will be prepped and we’ll look at redoing the sidewalks and turning it into some kind of asset for the neighbors, possibly a side yard to a joining property owner, or an asset working with our West Bayfront group for possibilities down the road,” said Aaron Snippert, Executive Director of the Erie Redevelopment Authority.

Snippert also said the Erie Land Bank continues to acquire properties and tackle blight in the city.

“We’re trying to take an aggressive approach to blight within the neighborhoods in an effort to try to show the neighbors that we care and that we want to make warm and inviting places to live.”