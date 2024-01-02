After 20-plus years of public service, Erie City Councilmember Mel Witherspoon has reached his term eligibility limit.

However, with a vacant seat in the council, an effort is being made to keep him around by way of appointment.

And some councilmembers argue it’s a severe circumvention of the democratic process.

“Frankly, I get really excited about the progress that we’re seeing in the city, but this would probably be one of the more regressive, status-quo things I could think of occurring. It’s without any process, without any interview or applications,” said Chuck Nelson, Erie City Council president.

It’s a process being bypassed that the council already underwent in 2023 when former councilmember Liz Allen stepped down from her position. Susannah Faulkner earned the appointment after several interview sessions alongside other interested applicants.

“Those of us who have applied, there were 12 of us outside of Mr. Witherspoon, we haven’t been contacted, we haven’t been confirmed for interviews or anything like that. I was expecting that to happen in the next two weeks, and it’s extremely concerning to see that we’re bypassing that whole process,” said Susannah Faulkner, Erie City councilmember

Both Nelson and Faulkner believe the council will be split down the middle on a vote for Witherspoon’s appointment.

Current council members said this is one of the rare instances where the mayor of the City of Erie might have to break the tie on this vote.

It’s one of the only times where the mayor can vote, and with Witherspoon introducing and endorsing Mayor Joe Schember when he campaigned for mayor, some in council are seeing the writing on the wall.

“I really encourage folks to turn out on Wednesday at 9 a.m. I know it’s difficult with going back to work this week after the holidays, but we have to be engaged in the public process,” Faulkner added.

“Honestly, the reorganization meetings have been the most toxic and disputed fights I’ve seen on council each of the last two years that I’ve been on it. It’s no big surprise to see another one that should be a divided vote again this year,” Nelson said.