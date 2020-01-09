Vacant lot in downtown Meadville to be transformed into community green space

An empty lot in downtown Meadville is going to get a new look thanks to a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

A vacant lot located in Meadville’s historic Business District will be transformed into an inclusive community green space.

This area will include community-designed public art, environmental interventions to address storm water management, and community arts activities.

This lot is owned by the Arc of Crawford County and is located at the corner of Market and Arch Streets.

The Arc will receive $100,000 from the art council over the next four years for the project.

Retired Allegheny Art Professor Amara Geffen is spear-heading the project.

She is famous for her other local public art projects like the flowers and fencing made from old PennDOT signs and the woolly mammoth sculpture at Fireman’s Beach in Conneaut Lake.

