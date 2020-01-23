Vacant motel in Vernon Township to soon be home to senior housing complex

Driving through Vernon Township you may have noticed construciton crews working on a vacant motel.

That vacant motel will soon be new housing that is expected to help bring business to the area.

Brian Wilk reports.

Wesbury Retirement Community bought the Days Inn MOtel and is rebuilidng it to be a senior housing complex.

Poeople we spoke with say this is a big boost to the local economy.

“Well, obviously more people makes for a better bottom line. We want to have a lot of people come in for our happy hour, our different dinner specials,” said Becky Guiaen, General Manager, Chovy’s! Italian Casual.

Chovy’s! Italian Causal restaurant is just down the street from the construction site. General Manager Beckey Guianen is looking forward to its opening and new residents.

“Yeah, I think it will be great. Family members coming in to visit a lot. More traffic in the area. Even the residnets being there, so maybe will be able to come in here more often,” said Guianen.

The township manager says that he is glad the run down building is getting a renovation, because that in turn will bring more business to the area.

He says that since Wesbury bought it, the building will become a big boost to the 322 corridor. He also says Wesbury is putting a lot of money into the project so that it will look nice when its done.

“It gives a nice boost to the township. They had taken a hotel that had been there for many years and it was starting to get worn down. It wasn’t drawing the crowds,” said Robert Horvat, Vernon Township Manager.

Also, that section of Vernon Township is getting a nice, new look.

“It’s definelty good. That whole area is definetly going through a whole change over. They are remodeling Perkins right now. The Dunkin’ Donuts store has just opened up. Last year, they remodeled the sheets so that whole cooridor has king of gotten a nice face lift,” said Horvat.

We reached out to Wesbury, however, they declined to comment. The construction will be done in phases and the first phase should be complete by fall 2020.