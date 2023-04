A high-profile piece of industrial property in the City of Erie has a new owner.

The office of Mayor Joe Schember’s office confirmed the sale of the vacant site at West 12th Street and Greengarden Road. The 14 acres are being sold to Erie-based Finish Thompson Incorporated, which makes chemical pumps and recycling systems.

In a statement, Mayor Schember called it “an enormous win for the entire region and another big step toward our goal of adding more jobs.”