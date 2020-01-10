Vacant storefront soon home to Erie’s second axe throwing business

A vacant storefront in the Liberty Plaza will soon be home to Erie’s second axe business.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House plans to move into the property formerly occupied by Dot’s Clothing Store. Construction is expected to get underway on Monday, and the owners hope to open at the end of March or early April.

Stumpy’s places a big emphasis on safety, offering safety training before you even pick up an axe. Stumpy’s will also be available to accommodate company outings and other large groups.

“This is really becoming the next generation so to speak of what was really big with bowling is, kind of transitioning into the hatchet-throwing business,” said Erin Samlock of Stumpy’s Hatchet House.

They hope to build more Stumpy’s locations in the future based on the success of this location.