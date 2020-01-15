Valu Home Center closes its doors in Warren

A home improvement business that has been part of the Warren community for over 25 years will be closing its doors for good. The Valu Home Center in Warren is one of three locations that will be closing and they say it’s a tough decision but it was a necessary one.

Executives say the Valu Home Center in Warren was underperforming.

“And we look at these locations and say ‘Does it still make sense to still operate them when they are losing money in those locations, and so to strengthen the rest of the company and to make sure that the 38 other stores that we have are healthy and it made sense to exit the market.” said Doug Wasiura of Valu Home Center.

The more stores that go up, the tougher the competition became.

“We see competition not only from the local stores, the other brick and mortars, the Lowe’s and the WalMart’s but we also see online as well.” Wasiura said.

He says each store has about three managers and over a dozen part time and full time employees. They will be offered jobs with other Valu Home Center stores.

“I think that any closing is not good for any community and we do feel for the employees of Valu Home Center and we are certainly concerned with any businesses leaving is not good for the community.” said Tricia Durbin, Warren County Commissioner. Customers we spoke with said they will have to shop elsewhere and they will miss that hometown, friendly service that Valu offers.

“Oh, the customer service here is awesome,” said Leona Stewart, a Valu shopper. “As soon as you walk in the door, they say hi.”

Gary Tremblay says that he will have to drive to other places to shop, which means more money he has to pay for gas.

“I like it here, I buy my paint and stuff here, I got my light bulbs here,” Tremblay said. “They got everything there and they are right there with you. It’s not like walking into a great big Wamart store. It’s a lot better.”

Saturday will be Valu’s last day. There will be a liquidation sale on Monday. They own the Warren building but don’t know yet what will go in its place. The other two value stores that are closing in New York State.