Valu Home Center in Warren to shut down this weekend; one of three stores to shut down

Valu Home Centers announced they will close three out of 38 stores due to underperformance.

That announcement was made by Valu Home Centers President and CEO Michael Ervolina Jr.

One of those stores, located in Warren, PA, has been part of the community for over 25 years.

It will shut down this weekend due to underperformance and tough competition from stores like Walmart and Lowe’s, as well as, online sales.

“It’s obviously a difficult and emotional decision for us, because we have operated the stores there for so long. But we also know that to keep our business as a whole healthy, sometimes you need to make these tough decisions. We have decided to close those doors,” said Doug Wasiura, Senior Vice President of Marketing and E Commerce, Valu Home Centers.

The employees will be offered positions at other store locations.