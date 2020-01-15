Valu Home Centers announces plans to close three locations; one in Warren, PA

Doug Wasiura, Senior Vice President of Marketing and E-Commerce, Valu Home Centers

As a result of changes in the retail industry, Valu Home Centers has announced they are refocusing resources towards its online platform and closing three underperforming locations.

The announcement was made by Valu Home Centers President and CEO, Michael Ervolina Jr.

The three locations that will close include Olean, NY, Painted Post, NY, and Warren, PA.

“This was a difficult and emotional decision for our family because we have operated these stores for many years in communities that we have come to know and love.” said Ervolina. “And while our remaining 38 locations are strong, it was important to make this decision in order to keep our business healthy well into the future.”

Employees at the three stores were notified of the company’s plans and have been offered positions at any of the other 38 Valu stores.

“We have an amazing team at each of these locations, and we want to ensure that they have the opportunity to continue as part of the Valu family,” Ervolina said. He noted “We are a strong family owned and operated company, headquartered in Buffalo, NY that carries zero debt. This is one of the key factors that has allowed us remain successful for 51 years. We are excited for the future. This move will allow us to invest in the many new programs and initiatives we are working on for 2020 and beyond.”

Recently, Valu launched a new and improved online format and the company expects to expand their online product offering into the hundreds of thousands of items in the near future.

As part of the store closures, liquidation sales will start on Monday, January 20th at 8:00 a.m. at each of the three locations. All merchandise will be marked at 25% off.

A final closing date has not yet been set.