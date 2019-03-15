Vatican defrocks religious leader from priesthood
Bishop releases statement
March 15, 2019 - A former religious leader is removed from the priesthood.
The Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, bishop of Erie, has released the following information:
David Lee Poulson, formerly a priest of the Diocese of Erie, was notified by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and with the approval of the Holy Father, that he was granted a dispensation from all the obligations attached to holy orders (priesthood).
Because Mr. Poulson has now been removed from the clerical state, he is forbidden to function as a priest in the Catholic Church and should no longer present himself as a priest and not be admitted as a priest in the celebration of the sacraments.
