Vatican defrocks religious leader from priesthood

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

March 15, 2019 - A former religious leader is removed from the priesthood.

The Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, bishop of Erie, has released the following information:

David Lee Poulson, formerly a priest of the Diocese of Erie, was notified by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and with the approval of the Holy Father, that he was granted a dispensation from all the obligations attached to holy orders (priesthood).

Because Mr. Poulson has now been removed from the clerical state, he is forbidden to function as a priest in the Catholic Church and should no longer present himself as a priest and not be admitted as a priest in the celebration of the sacraments.