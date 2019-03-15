Local News

Vatican defrocks religious leader from priesthood

Bishop releases statement

By:

Posted: Mar 15, 2019 11:35 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 15, 2019 11:35 AM EDT

March 15, 2019 - A former religious leader is removed from the priesthood.

The Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, bishop of Erie, has released the following information:

David Lee Poulson, formerly a priest of the Diocese of Erie, was notified by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and with the approval of the Holy Father, that he was granted a dispensation from all the obligations attached to holy orders (priesthood).

Because Mr. Poulson has now been removed from the clerical state, he is forbidden to function as a priest in the Catholic Church and should no longer present himself as a priest and not be admitted as a priest in the celebration of the sacraments.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected