Video courtesy of Tyler Youschak.

The Belle Valley Fire Department was dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to a vehicle fire at the I-90 EB Exit Ramp and Route 8.

When crews arrived on scene they found a blue Ford Escape with its engine compartment fully involved in flames.

It was reported that the driver of the Escape was stopping at a stop sign when the electronics in the car began to malfunction. It was after this that the driver saw smoke and fled the vehicle calling 911 immediately.

Crews were quick to grab a hand line and extinguish the bulk of the fire within a couple of minutes of arriving on scene.

This fire caused traffic to be backed up onto the I-90 exit ramp. Southbound traffic was turned around on Route 8 to make room for the fire department.