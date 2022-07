A wayward vehicle alarmed the Brookside Fire Company in Harborcreek Twp. around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle came to rest near their firehouse on Athens Street after suffering damage to its front end.

State Police were on scene to investigate, even as firefighters from the firehouse checked out the scene as well. The car suffered a cracked front fender and a flat tire.

No word on exactly what the car hit, or if anyone was injured. Police are currently investigating.