Vehicle crashes into tree along Presque Isle Drive

A vehicle sustained heavy front end damage following a one car accident along Presque Isle Drive.

Crews were called to the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m. this afternoon for reports of a car into a tree.

When they arrived on scene, crews found that the drive of a Buick Sedan had left the roadway and struck a tree and two road signs.

The driver refused treatment. No other injuries were reported.

