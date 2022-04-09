(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person was taken to the hospital after their vehicle ended up on its side in Warren Thursday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police report a vehicle was heading eastbound on SR 6 in Sheffield Twp., just east of Huckabone Rd., when the front passenger tire blew out as the driver was turning on a curve in the roadway.

Police say the driver was unable to keep the vehicle under control and hit a guide rail on the eastbound shoulder. Upon impact, the driver tried to correct the vehicle’s path again, and ended up crossing the street to the westbound shoulder.

The car then began to slide in the wet grass of a yard when the passenger side front tire caught the ground, causing the vehicle to roll onto its passenger side.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The Sheffield Volunteer Fire Dept., EmergyCare and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.