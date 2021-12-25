Vehicle pursuit in Chautauqua County leads to arrest of woman with multiple warrants in multiple states

In recent months the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating reports of burglaries and larcenies throughout multiple storage units throughout Chautauqua County.

On December 25th, deputies were on a targeted patrol of a storage facility on Dutch Hallow Road in Ellery Center, Town of Ellery.

While on duty, a vehicle entered the lot, saw the patrol vehicle parked behind the storage buildings, and immediately fled the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop of the vehicle, but the vehicle continued to flee.

The pursuit ended when the suspect eventually stopped on Salisbury Road in the town of Ellery.

35-year-old Amanda Sendall was then taken into custody. While taken into custody, Sendall was found to have active arrest warrants from seven police agencies in both New York and Ohio.

While searching the vehicle, police found that Sendall was in possession of bolt cutters, a saw, and other tools used for forced entry.

Sendall has been arrested on active warrants and subsequently charged with possession of burglar’s tools, aggravated unlicensed operator 2nd degree, and failure to comply with lawful police order.

Sendall was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.