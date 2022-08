The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has implemented a vehicle restriction on a heavily traveled bridge in Harborcreek Township.

After a routine inspection, one bridge on East Lake Road is now restricted to one truck at a time. The inspection found deterioration to the 50-foot bridge that was built back in 1933.

The bridge is located over Six Mile Creek between Rockledge Drive and Ledwick Street.

On average, more than 6,000 vehicles use that bridge daily.