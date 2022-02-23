(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Vehicle restrictions for several roads have been announced ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected on Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced restrictions on several roads across Pennsylvania beginning Thursday evening.

Effective at 5:00 PM on Thursday, February 24, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

The entire length of Interstate 99.

Effective at 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 24, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-79 from I-80 to I-90;

The entire length of I-80;

I-81 from I-78 to the New York border;

The entire length of I-84;

The entire length of I-180;

The entire length of I-380; and

The entire length of Route 33.

PennDOT says restrictions will remain in place until conditions have improved.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

PennDOT urges drivers to avoid travel if possible during the winter storm. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.

During winter weather conditions, drivers are urged to use caution around plow trucks:

Stay at least six car lengths behind an operating plow truck and remember that the main plow is wider than the truck.

Be alert since plow trucks generally travel much more slowly than other traffic.

When a plow truck is traveling toward you, move as far away from the center of the road as is safely possible, and remember that snow can obscure the actual snow plow width.

Never try to pass or get between several trucks plowing side by side in a “plow train.” The weight of the snow thrown from the plow can quickly cause smaller vehicles to lose control, creating a hazard for nearby vehicles.

Never travel next to a plow truck since there are blind spots where the operator can’t see, and they can occasionally be moved sideways when hitting drifts or heavy snowpack.

Keep your lights on to help the operator better see your vehicle. Also remember that under Pennsylvania state law, vehicle lights must be on every time a vehicle’s wipers are on due to inclement weather.

Visit 511PA.com for the latest road conditions.